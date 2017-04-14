Livingston County Resident Second Confirmed Measles Case

A second case of measles in Michigan has been confirmed as a Livingston County resident.



The state’s first case was confirmed in late March. The local individual is an adult and was a passenger on the same flight when the first individual was contagious. Further information about the individual is not being released.



County Medical Director Dr. Don Lawrenchuk tells WHMI measles is unusual and it has been a long time since the county has seen measles. Lawrenchuk says the individual was on the same airplane as a young child who was not vaccinated and returning from a country where a lot of cases were reported.



Measles is a viral infection deemed highly contagious. It spreads through the air through coughing and sneezing. Officials say measles can result in pneumonia, brain inflammation, hospitalization and death.



Lawrenchuk says someone will typically start out with cold-like symptoms such as a cough or runny nose and think they’re coming down with something. It’s during that time the individual is likely spreading it through coughing and sneezing. He says once a rash develops, the person goes to a doctor, gets diagnosed and is then put into strict isolation.



State and local health officials say the best line of defense is vaccination and encourage it for all persons, especially those traveling internationally. Photo: Centers for Disease Control. (JM)