Lahring Road Repairs At US-23 In Fenton Start Monday

April 15, 2017

The Michigan Department of Transportation says repairs to the Lahring Road overpass at US-23 in Fenton will kick off Monday.



The bridge was hit from underneath by an oversize load last June – an incident that shut down both lanes of US-23 and caused serious traffic back-ups during the morning commute. The project includes some demolition, beam replacement, and deck repairs. M-DOT Spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall says starting Monday, crews will start to mobilize operations and work to repair the damaged bridge beams.



US-23 traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures, occurring between 8pm Friday and 10am Sunday. Occasional single-lane closures may be required during overnight hours on weeknights as well, from 8pm to 7am.



Hall says motorists should also be aware bridge demolition is planned around April 21st and may require 15-minute closures of US-23 in both directions between midnight and 4am to demolish the bridge over top of the area where the beams were damaged. Lahring Road traffic will continue to be maintained with temporary signals and full closures when necessary.



Hall says the goal is to have the project finished up sometime in May before the end of the school year. She says it’s a priority to have all of the work done before the summer tourism season kicks off. M-DOT Photo. (JM)