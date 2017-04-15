Deadline To File Taxes Is Tuesday

Last minute filers rushing to finish their taxes have just a few days left to get the dreaded task done.



The Internal Revenue Service says taxpayers are encouraged to review returns carefully, because those who rush to beat the deadline can sometimes miss benefits or make a mistake. Errors delay tax refunds and could result in a letter from the IRS.



The filing deadline in Michigan is Tuesday, April 18th. All the states that usually have an April 15th deadline have delayed their filing date.



The IRS says as of Thursday, nearly 40 million taxpayers had yet to file their returns. With the tax deadline approaching, officials say taxpayers shouldn't panic as the IRS has many options available to help people as they finalize their tax returns or if they need to get extra time to file.



Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding cyber criminals tend to increase activity leading up to the income tax filing deadline through phone scams and email phishing scams. Department officials say they will never initiate a phone call or email to ask for personal information and will not ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. Contact is typically done through the mail. (JM)