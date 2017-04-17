Local Women's Group Looks To Educate Community About Human Trafficking

April 17, 2017

An issue that is relevant not only globally, but also locally, will be the focus of an event in Brighton this month.



On Saturday, April 29th, the Brighton First United Methodist Church will host an event that tackles the topic of human trafficking. “Removing the Veil of Silence” is a first time program that the United Methodist Women’s group seeks to educate the community through. Event organizer Marsha Ikle says the response to the issue of human trafficking needs to be threefold- awareness, education and action. Ikle says it is time to bring human trafficking to the forefront of community discussion.



Ikle says the more the United Methodist Women’s group began to research the topic, the more they realized how relevant it is to the community. Michigan ranks number two in the country for the highest volume of human trafficking in the sex trade, with Nevada as number one. In the county alone, the Livingston County Abolitionist Project reports that between 186 to 322 victims have been identified.



Ikle says through education and by combining local efforts, the community can approach this problem in a more powerful and direct way. The event will include a presentation from Reverend Carrie Woods, a Methodist minister who began a grassroots organization called the Pearls of Great Price Coalition, which fights human trafficking in southeast Michigan. Mary Kapp, Detective First Lieutenant and a 31-year veteran of the Michigan State Police, will also educate guests about how to identify human trafficking and related trends.



The event runs from 10am to noon and will offer coffee and refreshments. A free-will donation will also be accepted which will be used to continue the work of the Pearls of Great Price Coalition. (DK)