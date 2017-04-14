Plea Deal Offered To Howell Student Who Threatened To Shoot Up School

April 14, 2017

A Howell High School student charged with threatening to shoot up the school has been offered a plea deal.



17-year-old Sarah Hiler appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday for a pre-trial hearing. That hearing was further adjourned to April 28th while she considers a possible plea deal from prosecutors. The details of the offer are unknown at this time.



Hiler was charged last month with Making a Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime as a result of the March 2nd incident. Howell Police were contacted by Howell High School administrators concerning an anonymous threat on Twitter that referenced “shooting up the school.” Police Chief George Basar says investigators were able to confirm Hiler as the individual who posted the Tweet, which was made on an account using a fake name.



Basar says even though they determined the threat itself was not credible, Hiler was arrested and jailed. Hiler’s family has previously said she was being bullied through text messages and social media, but felt that she couldn’t talk to school counselors about the harassment. If Hiler does not accept a plea deal and is convicted on the current charges, she faces up to 20 years in prison. (DK)