Hearing Adjourned For Former Auto Shop Employee Jailed For Illicit Photos

April 17, 2017

A Williamston man who allegedly secretly photographed women in the bathroom of a Brighton auto shop where he worked has had his hearing adjourned.



Hearings for 37-year-old Joshua David Porter in 53rd District Court were adjourned twice this month to allow time for review of discovery materials. Porter was charged earlier this month with three counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Michigan State Police identify Porter as a Williamston resident, but court records show an Ypsilanti address.



Porter reportedly installed a camera in the women’s bathroom at Brighton Auto One where he worked, prior to being transferred to the store’s Wixom location. After a photograph was posted to social media, a police raid of the Brighton store was conducted at which time the camera was discovered. Court records indicate the incident took place April 1st of 2016. He is due back in court April 25th. (DK)