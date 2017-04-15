Man Enters Plea In Case Of Fatal Crash That Killed Hamburg Police Sergeant

April 15, 2017

A Dearborn Heights man admitted Friday that he purchased and registered the vehicle that his brother was driving in the crash that killed Hamburg Police Sergeant Jim Sanderson.



51-year-old Michael David Kelty is the brother of Steven Kelty. Last May, Steven Kelty was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of causing the 2014 crash that claimed the life of Hamburg Police Sergeant Jim Sanderson. Steven Kelty has not had a license since 2002, as it was suspended due to six prior drunk driving convictions.



Prosecutors say the car that Steven was driving at the time of the crash was purchased and registered for him by his brother because an unlicensed person cannot register a vehicle. Michael Kelty was charged last September, and pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge for allowing an unlicensed person to drive. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the original charge of allowing an unlicensed person to operate a vehicle causing death. Michael Kelty is required to pay $10,481 to the victim’s family by his sentencing date May 11th.



On September 26th, 2014, the Chevy Trailblazer Steven Kelty was driving collided with Sanderson’s motorcycle at Latson Road and Figurski Drive in Genoa Township. Sanderson, a 20-year veteran of the Hamburg Township Police Department, was pronounced dead at the scene. (DK)