Grand River Maintenance Project Starts Today In Brighton

April 17, 2017

Roadwork on Grand River Avenue starts today in Brighton.



Residents and motorists have likely noticed signs posted about the Grand River Avenue road maintenance project around the city. Crews will be repairing sections of the road before asphalting Grand River Avenue between the I-96 overpass and Ore Creek. The work is expected to get underway today and last through roughly June 30th, as long as the weather cooperates. Crews plan on doing the work overnight to help limit the impact on motorists.



Officials advise that there will be single lane closures at times, mostly the outside lanes and around the Cross Street intersection, but the city appreciates patience while the highly necessary work is being done.



Additionally, motorists are advised that the left and center lanes of Grand River at Cross Street will be closed from 7am today to Monday, April 24th. Motorists will not be able to turn left from Grand River to Cross Street during that time. (JM)



Photo courtesy of Google Street View