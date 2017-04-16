Committee Plans on Distributing Pamphlets for Better State Funding of Local Communities

April 16, 2017

During Brighton 150th Birthday celebration this year, residents and visitors will be getting a subtle pitch on behalf of increased state funding to local municipalities. According to the Michigan Municipal League, Michigan is dead last in the percentage of its budget that goes to local cities, counties, villages and townships to help cover the costs of providing local services. In fact, Michigan is the only state in the nation in which revenue sharing funds to its local communities went down during the decade from 2002 to 2012. 150th Birthday Committee Chairman Shawn Pipoly tells WHMI that the committee is having pamphlets printed to outline the disparity of state funding to local communities between Michigan and the other 49 states. Pipoly says that despite growing in population, Brighton has had to cut staff and impose other economies due to the decline in state revenue sharing funds. He adds that other communities across the state are having similar problems. Pipoly says when property values plummeted in the recession, people got a significant break on their property taxes. But now that property values are rising again, communities aren’t able to quickly recoup those lost dollars. That’s because the Headlee Tax Limitation Amendment only allows property taxes to increase a maximum of 5% a year, or less, depending on the cost of living index. Pipoly says the pamphlets will be distributed at the 4th of July parade, and will be available at the 150th Birthday booth, which will be on Main Street during this summer’s downtown events. (TT)

