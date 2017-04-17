Officials Warn Of Exposure To Measles At Two Ann Arbor Restaurants

April 17, 2017

Following Friday’s confirmation by state health officials that a Livingston County resident had contracted the second case of measles in Michigan this year, officials in Washtenaw County are warning the public that people may have been exposed to the disease at two Ann Arbor restaurants recently.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the second confirmed case Friday. Livingston County Medical Director Dr. Don Lawrenchuk says the individual was on the same airplane as a young child who was not vaccinated and returning from a country where many measles cases were reported. State officials say the two individuals are not related but both were passengers on the same flight when the first individual was contagious. Because it’s believed the Livingston County resident was a customer at two restaurants while contagious, Washtenaw County health officials say anyone who was at Mark's Midtown Coney Island on Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor between noon and 3 p.m. April 6 or at Benny's Family Dining on Industrial Highway during the same hours the following day should monitor themselves for rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles for 21 days. Since the health department can't contact other customers individually to alert them, it is sharing information publicly.



Measles is an extremely contagious disease caused by the measles virus and can cause complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis as well cause miscarriages or premature delivery in pregnant women. State and local health officials say the best line of defense is vaccination and encourage it for all persons, especially those traveling internationally. (JK)