Residents Reminded To Have Utilities Marked Before Digging In Yard

April 18, 2017

As local residents prepare to take on outdoor spring projects, Consumers Energy is reminding the community about the importance of safe digging.



April is Safe Digging Month in Michigan and a simple call can help those digging up their yard avoid damaging utilities. At least three working days before digging, residents are asked to contact MISS DIG by dialing 8-1-1. The call is free and will follow with a utility worker visiting the residence and marking where utilities are located in the yard.



Consumers Energy Spokeswoman Debra Dodd suggests homeowners stay at least four feet away from those marks. If the project will require digging within that four foot berth, it is suggested a wooden handle shovel is used to expose underground lines and confirm their exact location. Dodd says this of course can save someone from personal injury or death, but also helps avoid the hassle of hitting a line and potentially losing an essential service.



Dodd says too often people assume they know where their utilities are at, but changes like soil erosion or landscaping can shift the utilities’ location. In 2016, 275 cases of damages were caused by residential customers or residents who hit a gas, electric, cable or water line while digging. 16 of those cases were in Livingston County alone. Dodd says 88% of those incidents were a result of someone who began digging without calling to have their yard marked in advance.



Residents are also reminded to confirm with contractors and excavators that 8-1-1 has been contacted before allowing digging work to proceed. (DK)