Health Department Warns Of Possible Measles Exposure At Local Facilities

April 17, 2017

Local health officials are warning of potential exposure as they continue to investigate the state’s second measles case that was confirmed last week in an adult Livingston County resident.



The case was confirmed in connection with the first, travel-related case in late March of the highly contagious disease that spreads through the air by coughing or sneezing. The local individual was on the same airplane as a young child who was not vaccinated and contagious while returning from a country where a lot of cases were reported.



Livingston County Medical Director Dr. Don Lawrenchuk says an individual can be communicable for anywhere from three to five days before the onset of the rash illness. He says this particular individual had some congestion, a runny nose and runny eyes and was coming down with cold-like symptoms. To err on the side of caution, Dr. Lawrenchuk says they through it would be wise to indicate some of the places the man had been prior to the onset of his rash illness as two were in Livingston County.



Lawrenchuk tells WHMI the patient has been extremely cooperative and is very detail oriented, thus provided a list of everywhere he had been to.



Anyone who visited the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton facility on Grand River from 7 to 10am on Monday, April 3rd or the Dragon Court restaurant on M-36 in Hamburg Township from 5 to 9pm on April 5th are advised to monitor themselves for rash with fever or other symptoms consistent with measles until April 25th.



Meanwhile, the same local confirmed case visited two restaurants in Washtenaw County. Health officials there say anyone who was at Mark's Midtown Coney Island on Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor between noon and 3pm April 6th or at Benny's Family Dining on Industrial Highway during the same hours the following day should monitor themselves.



While measles is a very serious, potentially life threatening disease Lawrenchuk says it is preventable and there is a safe, effective vaccine. Health officials say there is no cause for public panic but anyone displaying symptoms who might suspect measles should seek medical treatment as soon as possible. More information is available in the attached press release. (JM)