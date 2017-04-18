Local Man Who Assaulted Girlfriend and Set Home On Fire Receives Prison

A Howell man authorities say assaulted his girlfriend and then set their home on fire has received a lengthy prison sentence.



The July 2016 incident began with a fight between 55-year-old Donald Baggett and his girlfriend, and ended with a suspicious fire. Baggett pleaded guilty as a 4th time habitual offender earlier this year to assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, assault by strangulation, domestic violence, and 2nd degree arson. He was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Monday to 18 to 40 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. He will also be required to make just over $383,600 restitution.



Things got heated on July 21st when Baggett allegedly threatened his girlfriend at their home in Marion Township and asked if she had ever cheated on him. He then reportedly strangled her while demanding to know if she had ever slept with any African American men. The victim says Baggett then sniffed her to see if she had had sex with someone else and tried to remove her pants.



Baggett’s girlfriend kicked him out of their house, though he was reportedly seen driving in the area later that day. Authorities say as Baggett was driving by the home that evening, he called to report a fire in their garage. He was later identified as a person of interest in that fire which police said was deemed suspicious because there was nothing in the garage to indicate the cause of the fire. (DK)