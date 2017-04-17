2-Year-Old Injured In Lawnmower Accident

A child was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawnmower on Monday in South Lyon.



The Green Oak Township Police and Fire Departments responded to a report in the areas of Ten Mile Road and Pheasant Lake Road around 12:16pm. Reports indicated the 2-year-old child had been struck by a mower, which was attached to a lawn tractor, and sustained significant injury to his lower extremities.



Upon arrival, police learned the lawn mower was being operated by the child’s grandparent. The grandparent reported that the child ran out in front of the tractor and could not be stopped before striking the child with the mowing deck. Emergency care was provided on scene by police, firefighters and Huron Valley Ambulance.



Officials say the child was transported to the University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital for continued emergency care. (JM)