"Ribs On The River" Event To Honor Late Ron Savage

April 18, 2017

A barbeque event to honor the memory of a well-known news anchor and firefighter will be held in Milford Central Park this summer, although somewhat censored to the dismay of organizers.



“Ribs on the River” will be held on Saturday, July 8 to serve as a tribute to the local firefighter and news anchor who died unexpectedly in February after suffering a heart attack during a training exercise with the Milford Fire Department where he worked as a volunteer. The event was approved but with only beer and wine sales being permitted. Organizers had sought to include liquor for a Bloody Mary bar, something Savage was known for and loved and somewhat at the heart of the event.



A motion to approve the request as submitted was made by President Pro-Tem Jim Kovach but failed to pass, with Councilman Thomas Nader also voting in support. Kovach said he preferred to monitor the event and see how it goes before eliminating the bloody Mary bar aspect. A second motion to approve beer and wine sales passed unanimously.



Bear Hall serves as treasurer for the Ron Savage Memorial Foundation and told WHMI they’ll try to give it another go. He commented that he didn’t believe the Council decision was 100% accurate based on the way it was worded, so they’ll discuss it. Hall says he doesn’t have a problem eliminating the hard liquor sales but would hope to at least get the Bloody Mary bar back in, as it’s one of the signature portions of the event designed to keep Savage’s memory alive in the community.



Hall says Savage was passionate about various causes so proceeds raised from the event will go to help support local charities, with half to going toward a youth charity within the Huron Valley area. He says they’re challenging first responders, news media, police, firefighters, EMT’s and others to organize BBQ teams, hopefully around 100, as part of a friendly competition. It’s anticipated that a foundation and event website should be operational sometime next week.



It was noted during the meeting that the event policy was not specific, so the approval would not necessarily have been precedent setting. The majority of members raised concerns with hard liquor sales at the event as well as blurring the line between events. Police Chief Tom Lindberg weighed in when asked prior to the vote, saying he supported the event but did have concerns about hard liquor sales. (JM)