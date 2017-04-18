Plans for Proposed Senior Citizen Development in Brighton Twp. Move Forward

A proposed senior citizen residential facility and multi-unit development in Brighton Township is one step closer in the process toward approval.



Encore Village is a proposed project that would be built across 147 acres near Pickerel Lake, west of Woodruff Lake. In order to construct the 555 unit development, developers sought to have the land rezoned from Office Service to Residential Multi-family. That zoning map amendment received a public hearing Monday before the township’s Board of Trustees and drew mixed responses from residents.



One community member expressed his full support, saying the development will increase property values and make the surrounding area a more desirable place to live. However most neighbors expressed concern about the size of the development, the additional traffic it would bring and its impact on wildlife. The board was hesitant to approve a conditional rezoning agreement due to two issues some board members felt hadn’t been addressed.



Township Manager Brian Vick tells WHMI one of those was a lack of specified dates determining when developers will be required to make debt service charge and REU payments. The other issue in question was $75,000 that is being earmarked to possibly solve traffic problems at busy intersections. Vick says the board wanted to ensure that if a traffic problem arises, those funds will be available to mitigate a solution.



With the agreement that developers would work on those issues, the board approved the conditional zoning agreement in a 5 to 1 vote. Developers will need to work with the township’s planner and engineers before pursuing preliminary site plan approval. Vick says that’s “…not going to happen overnight, but the ball is rolling.” (DK)