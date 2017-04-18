Cleary University Joins National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

April 18, 2017

Cleary University, which revived its sports program five years ago, announced an important step in the school's athletic program on Monday.



Cleary was one of seven schools which were admitted to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA, as associate members for the 2017-18 school year and could become a full member in 2018-19. Cleary University athletic director Ward Mullens tells WHMI that it will mean a bigger stage for the university to perform at the national level and provide them with extra recruiting power.



The university made the announcement Monday. Cleary will also remain a member of the USCAA, the organization it currently belongs to, while it is an associate member of the NAIA. The NAIA is a much larger organization, with schools in the U.S. and Canada, while the USCAA's members are mostly in the Northeast. Once it becomes a full NAIA member, Cleary officials will look to join a conference. It currently is an independent. Baseball coach Karl Kling, a former Cleary athletic director, says joining the NAIA will help Cleary teams in recruiting.



There currently are 11 NAIA colleges and universities in Michigan, including Concordia University in Ann Arbor and Lawrence Tech in Southfield. (TR)