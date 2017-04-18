Report Says Livingston Child Poverty Rate Remains Low As It Rises Statewide

A new report says while Livingston County children are faring well, child poverty statewide continues to be on the upswing.



The Michigan League for Public Policy’s 2017 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book was released today and shows 22% of Michigan children are living in poverty. By contrast, in Livingston County, the poverty rate is just 7.8%, which is the best of Michigan’s 83 counties. Livingston County also ranked number one with the lowest percentage of children up to age 5 enrolled in the Food Assistance Program at 10.9%. That compares to the statewide rate of 30.1%. In all, Livingston County was ranked 4th in the state in Child Well-Being, behind Ottawa, Clinton and Oakland counties.



Despite the good news locally, the report’s authors say that, “Historical and current public policies are adversely affecting Michigan kids’ ability to thrive” especially depending on where they live, their race and their family’s income. According to the report, while one in five Michigan children lived in poverty in 2015, the rates are significantly worse for children of color, nearly 50% for African-American kids and 30% for Latino kids.



The report also found that working a full-time, minimum wage job leaves a parent with a family of three $1,657 below the poverty line, with monthly child care consuming 38% of those earnings. One of the report’s recommendations is to increase access to affordable child care by raising eligibility levels for state subsidies. A link to the report and Livingston County extract are posted below. (JK)