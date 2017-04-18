Regional Job Fair Set Thursday At Crystal Gardens

April 18, 2017

Local job seekers have an opportunity to connect with employers at a job fair this week.



Over 45 area employers will be recruiting candidates for hundreds of job openings at the Livingston Regional Job Fair this Thursday from 3-7pm at Crystal Garden Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Representatives from 45 companies that include Lake Trust Credit Union, TG Fluid Systems, Medilodge of Howell and Chem Trend will be present and ready to speak with qualified applicants. In addition to meeting directly with employers, job seekers will have the opportunity to attend live workshops that will help them improve their resume.



A bank of computers will also be available so that job seekers can search and apply for jobs online. The Livingston Regional Job Fair is presented by the Job Fair Planning Committee, which consists of representatives from more than 12 local organizations including state and local workforce agencies, local chambers of commerce, post-secondary education, and local nonprofit agencies. (JK)