Help The Livingston County Animal Shelter "Empty The Shelter"

April 19, 2017

The Livingston County Animal Shelter will be holding a drive to help save the lives of all their pets and find them loving homes.



The shelter, with the help of the BISSEL Pet Foundation, is participating in a statewide effort to “Empty the Shelters” on Saturday, April 29th. The adoption process requires a pre-approved application which can be picked up at the shelter and must be returned by next Thursday, April 27th. Applications are subject to approval by landlords, if the adopter is renting, and verification of current veterinary records for those who already own pets. The only fee for adopters will be the cost of a dog license.



Families who bring home a pet during the event will receive a free AdoptBox as a thank you from the shelter. The AdoptBox is full of treats, toys, and information on how to best care for the new member of the family. The event runs from 11am to 4pm on the 29th, at the shelter, which is located at 418 South Highlander Way, in Howell. (MK)