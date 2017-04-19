Local Volunteers To Be Recognized During National Volunteer Week

April 19, 2017

A local program will honor the community’s volunteers next week as part of a national movement.



Volunteer Livingston, a program of the Livingston County United Way, will celebrate the dedication of area volunteers during National Volunteer Week. April 23rd through the 29th is an opportunity to celebrate the impact volunteer service has on the community.



Volunteer Livingston says people are brought together through volunteerism to tackle tough challenges, promote change and build a stronger community. The organization wants to extend their thanks to the community’s change makers. Volunteer Livingston believes it is their stories that inspire others to take action and discover the power in uniting to make a difference. (DK)