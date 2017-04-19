Caroline Street Extension To Begin In Fenton

April 19, 2017

A long awaited road project in Fenton is about to come to fruition.



Plans to extend Caroline Street are currently being finalized in hopes of creating a much smoother traffic flow. This extension will expand in between Leroy and Walnut, where a street was once located back in the 1970s before being removed for urban renewal. The Fenton Downtown Development Authority looked into this project last year and their patience in waiting another year to pursue it ended up saving them money. Chairman of the DDA, Craig Schmidt, stated that after only receiving one bid to complete this project in 2016, this year they received a total of four. Schmidt said the bid they received last year was approximately $65,000 more than what they settled for this year. Schmidt said “it’s just one small block, but it’s really needed.” He said they have been wanting to do it for a while, and finally have the funds to make it happen.



The lowest bid was slightly over $326-thousand and was placed by Champaign and Marks Excavating Inc. This project is expected to begin within the next four weeks with the goal of being finished by early September. (DF)