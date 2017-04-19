Hartland Figure Skaters Competing In 2017 Nations' Cup

Local figure skaters will a take to the ice and compete against an international field in Ann Arbor this week.



The 2017 Nations’ Cup is coming to Yost Ice Arena beginning Thursday and running through the weekend. The Nations’ Cup is a theatre-on-ice event where teams of 14-20 men and women compete in a new discipline of figure skating that aims more at entertaining and being creative than rigorous technical merit. The Harmony Theatre Company from Hartland will be a hometown favorite throughout the weekend with multiple teams having qualified.



Company General Manager Heather Olson said the United States invites the top 3 teams from the previous year’s Nationals to the following year’s Nations’ Cup. The Harmony Theater Company swept the 2016 national championships and will have a team competing in each of the four divisions; novice, junior, senior, and adult. They will compete against approximately 35 teams from six countries including France, Russia, and Australia. Olson compared the performances that will be put on to being like a miniature 6-minute Disney-on-Ice event, full of costumes and props all meant to entertain.



