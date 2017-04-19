US-23 Bridge Work Set To Resume

April 19, 2017

US-23 bridge repairs will resume this weekend in Livingston County.



The project originally started last September as part of a $2.2 million investment by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Starting Sunday, there will be nightly, single lane closures on northbound US-23 between Clyde Road and Faussett Road between 7:30pm and 10am each day through May 3rd. Then starting the following Sunday, April 30th, there will be a single lane closure on the White Lake Road bridge at US-23 until May 14th. A temporary traffic signal will be used to maintain traffic on the bridge.



MDOT officials say the repairs are "capital preventative maintenance" designed to extend the life of the structures as long as possible. The bridge improvements include deck patching and overlay, beam repair, substructure patching, painting, slope repair and replacement, and approach work. All of the work and related closures are weather dependent. (JK)