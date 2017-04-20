Community Pizza Party Friday Night To Benefit Relay For Life

April 20, 2017

An all-you-can-eat pizza event to benefit Relay for Life of Livingston County is planned Friday.



Community members are encouraged to take the night off from cooking to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Local pizza places will provide different pies so that attendees can vote for the best pizza in Livingston County in 2017. Attendees can also learn more about the Relay for Life event in August.



In recent years, separate events have been held in Brighton, Hartland and Fowlerville but all three will combine into one this year at the Howell High School Freshman Campus.



Pizza Palooza will run from 6 to 8 this Friday in the Howell High School cafeteria. The event is open house style so pizza will be served until close. The cost is $10 per person, $5 for students. Water, soda, salad and breadsticks are included. Cancer survivors registered for Relay for Life and kids under 4 eat for free.



Details are available through the link. (JM)