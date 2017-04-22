Milford Residents Offered Free Shuttle & Admission To DIA

Milford residents have an opportunity to catch a free ride and admission to the Detroit Institute of Arts next weekend.



Milford residents are encouraged to register online to save their spot for the event next Saturday. Village Manager Christian Wuerth says the DIA does community days periodically and it’s Milford’s turn. A shuttle will leave from Downtown Milford and residents can reserve their space.



Those interested should arrive at the Downtown Milford parking lot located on Oak Street next Saturday morning. Pick-up is 9:30am. The shuttle will then depart from the DIA at 2:30pm.



More information can be found through the link provided.(JM)