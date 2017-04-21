Church Seeks Volunteers To Pack 500,000 Meals For Starving Kids

April 21, 2017

A Brighton Township church is inviting the community to help put meals on the tables of hungry kids around the world.



Feed My Starving Children is a Christian non-profit organization that aims to tackle hunger and send nutritious meals to 70 countries largely through the help of volunteers. They report that every day 6,200 children die of starvation. On April 29th and 30th, Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church is partnering with them with the goal of packing 500,000 rice-based MannaPack meals. Event Coordinator Donna Alberta said this is a great team building opportunity for families, businesses, and organizations. She said that even though volunteers will be working hard, she is sure they will be having fun while doing it, and that “this is a wonderful opportunity to turn hunger into hope with your own two hands.”



Cornerstone has recently opened up room for more volunteers and there are still slots open for many of the 2 hour shifts throughout the weekend. Volunteers will work in an assembly line fashion to pack, seal, crate, and prepare the MannaPacks for shipment. Feed My Starving Children will then send the meals to orphanages, schools, and clinics around the globe. Click the link below to volunteer, make a donation, or learn more about the event. (MK)