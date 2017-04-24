Addition Proposed For Main Howell Fire Station; City Can't Waive Fees

April 24, 2017

A request for special considerations was before the Howell City Council recently on behalf of the Howell Area Fire Authority related to fees charged by the city.



The Main Fire Station on Grand River lacks space and storage, thus plans are being developed for an expansion and state-of-the art training facility. A new training and office addition is being proposed and the Authority requested that only true costs be charged during the planning and building phases of the project, as opposed to the typical project fees.



City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI the Authority is evaluating expanding station one on Grand River to accommodate additional training and storage as current facilities are all under-sized. He says because the building is located inside of the City, it’s subject to various reviews including building and site plans.



The Authority is in the process of developing site plans. There was some confusion on different fees the city charges for various building projects and what could potentially be waived. Council was advised by the City Attorney that based on current ordinance, which was updated last year, the move could potentially be precedent setting. He advised against any waivers and suggested that Council revisit ordinance if it was something members wanted to pursue.



Council held a somewhat lengthy discussion on different fees the City charges and voiced support for the Authority but ultimately reached consensus that it would not grant the waiver. However, members appeared open to revisiting the ordinance and asked staff to bring back more information on how the fee structure works for future evaluation. (JM)