Green Oak Township Approves Resolution For Improvements To Whitmore Lake

April 24, 2017

Green Oak Township is re-entering into a multi-year project with Northfield Township for improvements on Whitmore Lake.



The project will provide for a chemical treatment to non-native invasive weeds, which is most notably, Eurasian Milfoil. This is the third time the two townships will initiate the 5 year plan that will help enhance recreational opportunities as well protect property values. Green Oak Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles said it was important for the communities around Whitmore Lake to stay on top of the cleanup process. He commented on how lake management of invasive weeds seemed like a never ending battle. He expressed the difficulties of eradicating weeds completely, especially if they begin to mutate to fight the treatment.



The supervisor said that it was difficult to keep the invasive weeds out, naming waterfowl and public boat launches as the main culprits. The project will be performed by the Washtenaw County Department of Public Works and paid for through a special assessment district comprised of property owners who have parcels on the water, lake access, and marinas. Two required public hearings will now be scheduled for the creation of the SAD with treatments to begin following.(MK)