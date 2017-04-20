Man Receives Prison For Role In Numerous Car Break-Ins

April 20, 2017

A New Hudson man has been sentenced on charges connected to an organized crime ring of car break-ins.



25-year-old John Garcia-Stowe was one of two men convicted in what police say was a rash of car break-ins last August. Garcia-Stowe and 20-year-old Deionte Glass, also of New Hudson, were arrested after police became suspicious of several cars with their dome lights on in a Brighton neighborhood. Personal items were strewn throughout the vehicles.



Hamburg Police reportedly searched the residence of one of the suspects, where they recovered hundreds of items believed to have been stolen by the pair. They were both sentenced late last year to jail time and probation. Garcia-Stowe was later charged in two more break-ins, which also occurred last August. Last month, he pleaded to various charges including third degree home invasion, larceny from a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm.



On Monday, Garcia-Stowe was sentenced to one and a half to ten years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors also required he make restitution in the amount of $4,496. (DK)