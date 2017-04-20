Glow Run To Raise Funds For Specialized Food Service Training

April 20, 2017

An event next week will literally bring a glow to participants as they run in support of a local organization trying to help the disabled.



100% of the proceeds of the 3rd annual Torch 180 Glow 5k Run & Walk on Friday, April 28th will assist in providing food-industry training and employment for people who have disabilities. Torch 180 co-founder Rhonda Callanan says the all-ages event is perfect for all fitness levels including people who just want to have some fun and support a great cause.



The run, which is being put on for Torch 180 by the Howell High School Interact Club, will include hundreds of dollars of free prizes scattered throughout the course, as well glow stations that will help the runners light up the night. There will also be live music and a chance to walk through The Torch food truck. The money that is raised will help Torch 180 pay for the commercial kitchen they need to host the training courses that will ultimately help disabled residents find jobs in the food industry. (JK)