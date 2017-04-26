Green Oak Township Buying Land For Police And Fire Stations

April 26, 2017

Land for a new police station that will also allow for renovations to the existing fire station in Green Oak Township has been approved for purchase by the Board of Trustees.



13.02 acres of land near Whitmore Lake Road and Silver Lake Road near where the fire station currently stands will be purchased from the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Authority for $142,500. The board made the motion after discussing it in a closed executive session during their regular meeting last week. Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles said that he, the clerk, and department heads have been working since 2004 to secure land that will allow the two stations to be closer to each other. St. Charles is confident that they can build a new police station and make improvements to the fire station with existing funds. He said they are not planning and do not anticipate having to go to the public for more money for the projects.



The supervisor said it will be nice to get the police out of the pole barn they are currently in, and be able to give the fire fighters drive-through bays for the trucks. The location will also allow them both to hook up to the Livingston Community Water Authority and use a common septic field. The 13 acres also opens up the possibilities for future land and road improvements. St. Charles said they’ve even been looking in to adding a community center near the stations, but that would come after current planned improvements are completed. (MK)