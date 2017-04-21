Lahring Road Bridge Demolition This Weekend, Closures On US-23

April 21, 2017

Motorists can expect weekend closures on US-23 as part of repair work to the Lahring Road bridge.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $535,000 in repairs to the Lahring Road bridge over US-23 due to damage sustained last June during a high-load hit. The project got underway this week and includes some demolition, beam replacement and deck repairs.



Bridge demolition is planned this weekend, which will require 15-minute closures of US-23 between midnight and 4am.



M-DOT Spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall says crews are planning to demo the bridge over the top of the area where the two beams were damaged, which will require some closures.



US-23 traffic is being maintained with single-lane closures while Lahring Road over US-23 has only one lane open using a temporary signal. Lahring Road traffic will continue to be maintained with temporary signals and full closures when necessary.



The estimated completion date is sometime in May, before the start of the summer tourism season. (JM)