Lane Closures On US-23 Next Week Between 8 Mile & Silver Lake Road

April 21, 2017

Lane closures are continuing on US-23 between 8 Mile Road and Silver Lake Road next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says the overnight single lane closures are needed for concrete pavement patching.



On Northbound US-23, nighttime single lane closures will occur next Monday through Thursday between 9pm and 7am each night. Then there will be a continuous single lane closure on northbound US-23 between 8 Mile Road and Silver Lake Road starting at 9pm next Friday, continuing through Monday, May 1st at 7am.



On Southbound US-23, nighttime single lane closures will occur next Monday through Thursday the 27th between 7pm and 5am. Then there will also be a continuous single lane closure in the same area of southbound US-23 that starts at 8pm next Friday and continuing through Monday, May 1st at 5am. (JM)