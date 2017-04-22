New Traffic Pattern Coming To 6 Mile & North Territorial Road Wednesday

April 22, 2017

A new traffic pattern and ramp closure is being implemented as part of ongoing construction on US-23.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says on Wednesday, a new traffic pattern or loop will be implemented. On 6 Mile Road at US-23, westbound traffic will be maintained and eastbound traffic will be detoured to North Territorial Road. On North Territorial Road at US-23, eastbound traffic will be maintained, with westbound traffic detoured to 6 Mile Road.

M-DOT says the new traffic pattern will be in place until approximately mid-June.



In addition, the southbound US-23 off-ramp to North Territorial Road will be closed starting Wednesday and will remain closed for approximately one month. The ramp closure is needed for ramp reconstruction and roundabout installation at the North Territorial Road interchange. The ramp is expected to re-open in late May.



M-DOT says the new traffic loop for 6 Mile Road and North Territorial Road is needed to accommodate detoured traffic from the ramp closure. A temporary traffic signal will be in place on the west side of the 6 Mile Road interchange when the new traffic pattern, or loop, is in place. (JM)