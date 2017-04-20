US-23 To Close At North Territorial Road Monday

April 20, 2017

A full closure of US-23 at North Territorial Road is scheduled next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says there will be a full, overnight closure of US-23 so crews can set beams at North Territorial Road over US-23. On Monday starting at 9pm, southbound US-23 will be closed until 5am on Tuesday. Then on Tuesday starting at 9pm, northbound US-23 will be closed until 7am on Wednesday.



M-DOT says a detour will be posted each night the freeway is closed that utilizes the ramps at North Territorial Road to take traffic on and off US-23. (JM)