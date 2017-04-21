Job Fair Draws In Enthusiastic Employers & Potential Employees

April 21, 2017

Experts say market trends and the yearly Livingston Regional Job Fair have fortuitously lined up.



Held at Crystal Garden Banquet Center in Genoa Township Thursday, the job fair drew in over 45 area employers and a crowd of potential employees. The event was sponsored by the Livingston County Michigan Works agency, and Director Bill Sleight says the job fair came at a good time for job seekers. Sleight says across the board, there is a demand in a number of fields. He links that demand to demographic trends, such as people aging out of the work force, a stronger economy, and a change in the skill set that is being sought.



With the job market seeking new talent in everything from entry level to high-skilled positions, Sleight says his best advice is research. He encouraged applicants to research themselves, the job market, and positions in companies they’re interested in. Kim Dobies, Spiral Industries Human Resource Manager, verified Sleight's suggestion. She says she’s looking for a good first impression and basic knowledge of the company.



Upon speaking with several more recruiters, it appeared that many had similar ideas for what they were looking for in an applicant. Specific skills and credentials aside, recruiters focused on a professional presentation and a prepared candidate. Human Resources Business Partner Cathy Terbush with the Integrated Healthcare Association, or IHA, and Beth Pacut, Agency Owner and Manager of Pacut Insurance Agency, both indicated they were seeking outgoing candidates who knew what they were looking for.



Sleight says about 200 people pre-registered for the event, but won’t know an exact number for those that turned out until later on. He says the event is an exceptional collaboration between area agencies and organizations, working together to provide opportunities for the community. (DK)





