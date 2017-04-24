Lyon Township Considering Two New Plants To Treat Water

April 24, 2017

A water treatment plant builder gave a presentation to the Lyon Township Board of Trustees as they continue to weigh treatment options.



Last winter the Board began talks with the Great Lakes Water Authority, which operates Detroit’s water system. At Thursday night’s special meeting they heard from Artesian of Pioneer, or A-O-P, on a plan that would allow the township to maintain control of their water. A-O-P, which has been led for the past 43 years by South Lyon-born Ed Kidston, showed a plan that for a worst-case scenario $16-million, build 2 new plants and state-of the-art water towers.



Kidston said they have built hundreds of plants in states in and around Michigan and are experts in simple, durable design, with a mind for keeping rates as low as possible. A-O-P’s plants are designed to last for around 75 years and require minimal maintenance compared to others. Kidston said they offer a 5-year warranty on everything, something that no one else will do. Supervisor John Dolan liked a lot of what he heard, saying it was important to offer high quality water to residents while keeping rates at a decent rate. He said they have good water quality in Lyon Township, just not enough treating capacity.



Dolan said the Board now will have to have a lot of discussion in vetting out which path they want to take, if any at this time. (MK)