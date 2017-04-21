Jim Tester Named Brighton Police Officer Of The Year

April 21, 2017

Every year, the Brighton Police Dept. honors the member who contributed the most to the department over the last year as the Police Officer of the Year.



The recipient of the honor was announced at Thursday night’s City Council meeting by Police Chief Rob Bradford, who revealed that the Officer of the Year for 2016 is Jim Tester. Tester is a senior patrol officer, a senior member of the police tactical unit, a member of the SWAT Team, is in charge of vehicle maintenance in the police dept. and has taken on responsibility for the dept. medical equipment program.



If that isn’t enough, he also holds the position of assistant fire chief (pictured) for the Brighton Area Fire Dept., where he has worked part-time for the past 32 years. Tester has been with the police department for 23 years. (TT)