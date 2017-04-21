Local Police Agencies To Participate In Mock Shooter Training

April 21, 2017

The Brighton City Police Dept. has scheduled its annual Police Training Day for this Monday from 7-11 a.m. at the MJR Brighton Towne Square Cinema 20.



In addition to Brighton, police departments from Howell, area townships and villages and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Dept. will also participate in the training exercise. Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI it’s actually just a warmup, or dress rehearsal, for Police Active Shooter Training Day, to be held on Monday, May 1, also at the MJR Cinema in Brighton. Bradford says the theater will be closed when the sessions take place, since it doesn’t open until noon. He says the training program will focus on the interior of the theater, while the next phase will concentrate on the grounds and perimeter area. Area fire departments and EMT units will also participate in the exercise, and drama students from area high schools will portray movie patrons. It will be the second year in a row the training exercise has been held at the MJR Cinema in Brighton.



Bradford says it’s the perfect venue for such an incident, partly due to movie theater shootings at theaters in the U.S. over the last several years. By far the most deadly was in July 2012 at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, when 12 people were killed and 70 injured. James Holmes was subsequently convicted in the shootings and sentenced to life in prison without parole. (TT)