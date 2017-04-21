Minivan Occupants Sought In Genoa Break-Ins

April 21, 2017

A pair of home break-ins in Genoa Township this week has authorities looking to the public for assistance.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday, April 19th, two breaking and entering incidents took place in the Pine Creek subdivision, near Brighton and Bauer roads. The incidents are believed to have occurred between 8:45 and 10 in the morning, with both homes entered by force through the front door. Authorities say that jewelry was targeted in both incidents.



A nearby security camera captured a white minivan in the area and detectives are hoping to speak with the vehicle’s driver. Anyone with information about the vehicle, or its occupants, is asked to please call Detective Curt Novara at 517-540-7952. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JK)