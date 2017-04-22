Brighton City Hall Getting New Carpet, New Roof Approved For DPW Building

April 22, 2017

At its regular meeting Thursday night, the Brighton City Council approved bids for a new Department of Public Works roof and new carpeting for city hall.



The carpeting was the more expensive of the two items, at slightly over $34,000, the bid being by Solar Contract Carpet of Redford Twp. It was also about $1,500 lower than the only other bid submitted.



To anyone’s knowledge, the carpet has never been cleaned since the city took over the building many years ago. What is now city hall was formerly shared, with one-half being the city library and city hall occupying the other half. The city then took over the whole building, and the small city library became the Brighton District Library, moving into a new building on Library Drive in 1996.”



City Manager Nate Geinzer said the carpeting is so worn that it clings to a person’s feet. Council Member Renee Pettengill objected to the purchase, saying there were many more pressing needs in the city. She suggested having the carpeting cleaned instead of replacing it. But in the end, Council approved the carpeting purchase on a 5-2 vote.



Another expenditure approved by council was “up to” $15,000 for a new roof at the DPW office building on South Third Street. The low bid out of four submitted was $9,800 - $1.50 per-square-foot of sheathing replacements, on an as-needed basis. Council also approved reserving “up to” $8,000 as a “back stop” to help fund Brighton’s 150th birthday celebration. The city is looking for other companies or businesses to contribute to the funding of the celebration, but the $8,000 will be available in case the goal is not met. (TT)