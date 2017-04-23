Event In Linden Monday To Honor Vietnam-Era Veterans

April 23, 2017

A ceremony in Linden on Monday aims to give long-overdue recognition to Vietnam War era veterans and their families as part of the 50th anniversary of the war.



The “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Event to Thank and Honor Vietnam Veterans and Their Families” is being hosted in conjunction with American Legion Family Post 119 and Linden Community Schools. The ceremony is being sponsored by Michigan Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kowall, a White Lake Republican, and Senator Ken Horn, a Republican from Frankenmuth. The lawmakers encourage all interested residents and veterans to join them in paying tribute to the men and women who they say were too often forgotten when they returned home.



The event will be held at 4pm on Monday at Linden High School on Silver Lake Road. Kowall and Horn will provide a Vietnam War Commemorative Lapel Pin to U.S. veterans who served on active duty at any time from November 1st, 1955 to May 15th, 1975 regardless of location. Kowall says “The Commemoration honors all Vietnam veterans, whether they served in-country, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period”. The event will also feature guest speakers and patriotic entertainment.



An event schedule and RSVP information is available through the link. (JM)