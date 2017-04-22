Final Details Wrapping Up As New Medical Center Prepares To Open

In less than two weeks, a much-anticipated medical center in Genoa Township will be open to the public.



Opening of the $13.5 (m) million Ascension Medical Center on Latson Road is planned for Friday, May 5th. No time will be wasted in the interim between opening and providing patient care. Joseph Hurshe, President of Providence-Providence Park Hospital, says the center will begin accepting patients that day, at 1pm. St. John Providence is a part of Ascension Health and the medical center will be the first Ascension-branded facility in the state.



The goal of the center is to bring services to the community that residents had to travel elsewhere to receive before. A myriad of healthcare options will be available, including occupational health, physical therapy, urgent care, primary care, obstetrics/gynecology, and cardiology. Hurshe says it’s exciting to have the center located in Livingston County, with its all-inclusive services specifically requested by community members. Moreover, Hurshe feels the state-of-the-art facility’s advanced and innovative equipment will add to providing patients with the highest level of care.



On Friday, WHMI privately toured the 60,000 square-foot building, which is close to completion while final details are coming together. Many components of the building have been designed with the idea of healing and comfort for the patient in mind. Lou Bischoff, Director of Imaging Services for Providence and Providence Park Hospitals, says some of those components are an open atmosphere in the physical therapy room, or separate cubicles for patient check-in to offer privacy. While the first two floors open next month, Bischoff says the third floor is scheduled to open in June. (DK)