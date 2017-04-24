Fowlerville Man Sentenced For Pointing Gun In Road Rage Incident

April 24, 2017

A Fowlerville man who authorities say pointed a handgun at another driver during a supposed case of road rage has been sentenced.



34-year-old Steven Michael Burke was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon and brandishing firearms in public as a result of the November 2016 incident. Burke pleaded guilty to the assault charge in February and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the second charge without prejudice. He was sentenced Thursday to 14 days in the Livingston County Jail and 18 months’ probation.



On the morning of November 29th, a 32-year-old Fowlerville-area woman called 9-1-1 to report that a man in a SUV had pointed a gun at her while traveling on I-96. Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies searched for the suspect in the SUV and located him on eastbound I-96 near US-23. A handgun was found inside the vehicle and Burke was arrested without incident. As part of his sentencing, he will also be required to make $5,415.30 restitution.



Sheriff Mike Murphy had previously commented that road rage and aggressive driving situations appear to be happening more frequently, and urged drivers to not let other distractions or those situations irritate them. (DK)

