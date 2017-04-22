Trial Resumes Monday For Former Youth Leader Accused of Sexual Relationship With Teen

April 22, 2017

An ex-youth group leader facing charges that allege she had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy returns to court Monday for the ongoing trial.



36-year-old Kendra Marie Brown of Howell is facing multiple charges, including several counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a person between the ages of 13 and 15. The charges stem from what court records indicate was more than one incident in July of 2015.



Brown reportedly volunteered with youth at the Centerpointe Nazarene Church in Howell until March of 2015, at which point she was asked to no longer do so. The teen who Brown allegedly engaged in sexual acts with says he met her through a youth group at the church.



Brown’s trial began Tuesday and continued through Wednesday. Prosecutors say Brown manipulated the teen into sex. He has testified that he did not say no, but did feel forced throughout the entirety of the relationship.

