Longtime WHMI Sports Director Dave Johnson Dies At Age 48

April 23, 2017

Former WHMI sports director Dave Johnson, who had battled pancreatic cancer for two years, died on Friday at age 48.



Johnson did sportscasts, play-by-play of high school sports, and hosted WHMI's "Game Night" during his tenure at the station. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, which had already spread to his spine and liver.



He underwent several rounds of chemotherapy with equal parts grit and positive attitude, and died in the presence of his family. He is survived by his wife, Tami, son Michael, and six brothers and sisters.



Visitation for Dave Johnson will be 2-9 p.m. Sunday at Sharp Funeral Home in Fenton, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Catholic Church in Fenton, with burial in Argentine Cemetery.