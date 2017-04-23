Brighton Holds Mill Pond Cleanup Day, Arbor Day, Earth Day

April 23, 2017

It was a tripleheader Saturday as the city of Brighton celebrated three events: Earth Day, Arbor Day and Mill Pond Cleanup Day.



Brighton Mayor Jim Muzzin read proclamations in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, and a Littleleaf Linden tree was planted by the Imagination Station Playground. Muzzin tells WHMI that Earth Day and Arbor Day are not mere words with little meaning or practical application. "It's not just words; we put action behind it," he said. As part of the effort, about 100 volunteers worked to rid the Mill Pond and its shoreline of tree branches and other debris. According to Muzzin, when activities such as cleaning up the Mill Pond take place, it increases the person's appreciation for the natural beauty that exists in Brighton. The event Saturday was hosted by the Maltby Intermediate School 6th grade enrichment class and featured recycled art, games and crafts. Arbor Day has been recognized in Brighton for many years but it was the first time the city had observed Earth Day.



Earth Day, begun in 1970, is now celebrated on April 22nd in 192 nations worldwide. Earth Day has sparked an international movement to protect the planet and its resources, and provides opportunities for people to be stewards of the Earth. In line with that philosophy, Brighton is recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a national Tree City USA. Mill Pond Cleanup Day is part of the Mill Pond Restoration Project, which is part of the Beautify Brighton initiative. (TT/JK) Facebook photo