Fatal Semi Crash Closes Southbound US-23

April 23, 2017

A fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer has forced the closure of southbound US-23 through the afternoon today.



Two men were killed and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition after the driver of a semitrailer apparently lost control and struck six vehicles on southbound US-23, south of Lee Road in Green Oak Township. One of the vehicles, a gold Ford Escort, was completely destroyed in the crash after the truck rolled over on top of it. One of the men that was killed died at the scene, the other died at a hospital. Police say the truck driver wasn't hurt. There's no word on a cause for the crash, which remains under investigation by the Green Oak Township Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s accident reconstruction team.



The southbound lanes remain closed and are not expected to reopen until 8pm. (JK)