Truck Driver Jailed After Crash Kills Two & Critically Injures Another

April 24, 2017

A fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer forced the closure of southbound US-23 for seven hours Sunday.



Green Oak Township Police say two men were killed and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition after the driver of a semitrailer failed to stop as he approached other vehicles southbound US-23, south of Lee Road, striking six other vehicles. The crash happened just before 1pm. One of the vehicles, a 1997 Ford Escort, was completely destroyed in the crash after the truck, which was registered out of Snover in Sanilac County, rolled over on top of it.



The driver of the Escort, a 51-year-old Milford man, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 25-year-old female passenger, also from Milford, was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital with critical injuries after being removed from the wreckage by members of the Green Oak Township Fire Department. Meanwhile, a 52-year-old Davison man, who was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic that was also hit by the semi, was pronounced dead at the scene after being removed from his vehicle.



Police say while the 62-year-old truck driver wasn't hurt, he was taken to the Livingston County Jail and lodged for committing a moving violation causing the death of another person. The southbound lanes remained closed until just after 8pm. The crash remains under investigation by the Green Oak Township Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s accident reconstruction team. (JK)